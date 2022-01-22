BioWorld - Saturday, January 22, 2022
Regulators call for multivalent COVID-19 shots, not endless boosters

Jan. 21, 2022
By Richard Staines
No Comments
Administering multiple booster doses against COVID-19 is not sustainable in the longer term, international drug regulators said during a meeting of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities, held Jan. 12. Regulators argued that a long-term strategy should involve vaccines capable of tackling several variants at once, not just omicron, and that tweaking existing vaccines and comparing them with first-generation vaccines using clinical studies is the way forward, according to a report from the meeting.
