Tivic Health kicks off trial of bioelectronic device for post-sinus surgery pain

Each year, more than 250,000 Americans undergo sinus surgery to treat a range of nose and sinus complaints. Full recovery can take several weeks, during which patients typically use opioids to treat their postoperative pain. Given the risk of opioid addiction, Tivic Health Systems Inc. is testing a bioelectronic device that offers an alternative to potent narcotics following sinus surgery.