Digital health dominated med-tech deal activity and drove record M&As in 2021

In one of the most extraordinary years for med-tech mergers and acquisitions, 2021 is the culmination of a snowballing interest in maturing digital technologies amid mounting COVID-19 pandemic problems and uncertain futures. Societal lockdowns in 2020 boosted notice of telehealth, testing and remote monitoring devices, but that notice ramped up even more in 2021, not only as new SARs-CoV-2 variants emerged, but as businesses sought innovative ways of delivering their products.