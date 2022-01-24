Merck & Co Inc. has had a setback with its chronic cough drug gefapixant after the FDA rejected its NDA, a decision that also hit the share price of rival Bellus Health Inc. The FDA had been reviewing gefapixant since March 2021, but the regulator is now asking for additional information related to measurement of efficacy in a dreaded complete response letter. Merck said the response was not related to the safety of gefapixant, a P2X3 receptor antagonist, under development for treatment of refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough in adults. At midday, shares in Merck (NYSE:MRK) ticked down 2.9% while Bellus Health shares (NASDAQ:BLU) fell by 6.8%.

Opko and Pfizer tagged with a CRL for somatrogon

Despite success in other parts of the world, Opko Health Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are struggling to gain U.S. FDA approval for the recombinant human growth hormone somatrogon, drawing a complete response letter (CRL) with their BLA. Opko’s stock (NASDAQ:OPK) took a strong hit at midday, as shares sank 23%. Somatrogon had a Jan. 31 PDUFA date. On Jan. 20, a day before the FDA issued the CRL, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved somatrogon as Ngenla for treating pediatric patients with growth failure due to inadequate secretion of an endogenous growth hormone. Canada and Australia have also approved the treatment, while the EMA's CHMP issued a positive opinion in December.

Despite limited info, investors optimistic as Oncopeptides pulls voluntary FDA withdrawal for myeloma drug

In late February 2021, Oncopeptides AB scored a big win on the FDA’s accelerated approval for the first cancer peptide-drug conjugate, Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide), in multiple myeloma. Less than eight months later, it was shutting down commercial operations and heading back to the drawing board after safety issues emerging in the confirmatory Ocean study prompted the Stockholm-based firm to pull Pepaxto from the market, just ahead of what was likely to be a negative FDA advisory panel vote. Now, in another about-face, Oncopeptides is rescinding its voluntary U.S. withdrawal, news that buoyed the Stockholm-based company’s stock by 30% Jan. 24, even though investors remained largely in the dark in terms of details.

Sanofi-backed Protas plans new tack on costly trials enterprise

LONDON – A pledge to “bottle” improvements made in setting up and running clinical trials during the pandemic has materialized in the formation of Protas Ltd., a nonprofit promising to stage large scale phase III clinical trials in common diseases for less than one tenth the current cost. Protas will design and run randomized phase III studies of new and repurposed drugs in conditions including depression, dementia, heart, lung and respiratory conditions, arthritis and cancer.

US FDA takes aim at omicron by expanding Veklury use

With a diminished arsenal of COVID-19 treatments effective against the omicron variant, the U.S. FDA expanded its approval for Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir) to provide access to more people. Originally indicated only for patients already hospitalized with COVID-19, the infused drug may now be administered to outpatients, 12 years and older, who have a mild to moderate infection but are at high risk of progressing to severe disease. The agency also expanded an emergency use authorization enabling the drug to be given, on an outpatient basis, to children younger than 12 who weigh at least 3.5 kilograms (about 8 pounds) and who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

Engineered cytokines gaining traction

With data due the first half of this year from the phase III trial testing Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) plus Nektar Therapeutics Inc.’s bempegaldesleukin in metastatic melanoma, the possibilities for engineered cytokines such as the latter remain alluring in many quarters. Numbered among the players are such names as Xilio Therapeutics Inc., Immunitybio Inc., Nektar, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Inc., and Xencor Inc.

