Sanofi-backed Protas plans new tack on costly trials enterprise

LONDON – A pledge to “bottle” improvements made in setting up and running clinical trials during the pandemic has materialized in the formation of Protas Ltd., a nonprofit promising to stage large-scale phase III clinical trials in common diseases for less than one tenth the current cost. Protas will design and run randomized phase III studies of new and repurposed drugs in conditions including depression, dementia, heart, lung and respiratory conditions, arthritis and cancer.