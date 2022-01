FDA reports recall of Medtronic Hawk One atherectomy device

The FDA announced a class I recall of the Medtronic Hawk One directional atherectomy catheter system due to more than 160 reports of problems with the device’s guidewire. The catheter tip could break or separate when the guidewire prolapses, a problem that is associated with 55 injuries and no deaths, but the recall affects more than 95,000 units.