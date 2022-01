IV pumps top list of medical devices still vulnerable to cybersecurity threats

Cybersecurity challenges can represent an existential threat to patients on medical devices, and a new report by New York-based Cynerio Inc. highlights some of those challenges. One of the findings in the report is that nearly three-fourths of intravenous pumps, which make up 38% of a hospital’s internet of things (IoT) footprint, are vulnerable to an attack, a predicament that continues to put desperately ill patients in jeopardy.