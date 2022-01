With FDA approval, Medtronic challenges Nevro in PDN market

Medtronic plc received FDA premarket approval Friday for use of its Intellis rechargeable and Vanta recharge-free neurostimulators in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), suddenly tripling the number of spinal cord stimulators approved for the indication. Medtronic’s implantable spinal cord stimulators (SCS) now join Nevro Corp.’s HFX, which has had the distinction since July 2021 of being the only device with FDA approval for DPN, also known as painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).