BioWorld - Wednesday, January 26, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Sierra builds approval Momentum with phase III MF data

Jan. 25, 2022
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Sierra Oncology Inc. plans an NDA in the second quarter of this year for momelotinib (MMB), thanks to data from the phase III Momentum study with the drug in myelofibrosis (MF) patients who are symptomatic and anemic after treatment with an approved JAK inhibitor. Momentum, which pitted momelotinib against the androgen danazol, met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints. MMB inhibits JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2. Shares of San Mateo, Calif.-based Sierra (NASDAQ:SRRA) closed Jan. 25 at $22.68, up $7.17, or 46%.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer Hematologic