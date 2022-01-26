Sierra builds approval Momentum with phase III MF data

Sierra Oncology Inc. plans an NDA in the second quarter of this year for momelotinib (MMB), thanks to data from the phase III Momentum study with the drug in myelofibrosis (MF) patients who are symptomatic and anemic after treatment with an approved JAK inhibitor. Momentum, which pitted momelotinib against the androgen danazol, met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints. MMB inhibits JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2. Shares of San Mateo, Calif.-based Sierra (NASDAQ:SRRA) closed Jan. 25 at $22.68, up $7.17, or 46%.