Just in case: Pfizer-Biontech study an omicron-targeted vaccine

Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla has been talking for the past few weeks about creating a vaccine to control the omicron variant. Now the company, with partner Biontech SE, has initiated a clinical study of its new candidate by testing it in healthy adults. Bourla has said the company can adapt its vaccine to new variants in under three months and could have one ready to go in March if necessary.