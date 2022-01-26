Smith & Nephew scores new indications for Pico wound therapy systems

Smith & Nephew plc added new indications for use of its Pico 7 and Pico 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) systems. The FDA cleared the London-based device maker’s systems for reducing the incidence of both deep and superficial incisional surgical sites and dehiscence. Smith & Nephew’s Pico 7Y system, which treats two wounds simultaneously, was also cleared to aid in the reduction of the incidence of superficial incisional SSIs for high-risk patients in class I wounds, post-operative seroma and dehiscence.