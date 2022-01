US FDA proposes updates to 21-year-old ANDA labeling guidance

More than three years after tossing a controversial proposal to allow manufacturers of generic drugs to update their labeling independent of the reference list drug (RLD) and promises that it would take a more proactive role in identifying and facilitating labeling updates, the U.S. FDA issued a draft guidance Jan. 25 intended to help holders of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) keep their labels up to date with that of the RLD.