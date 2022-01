FDA grants Neurometrix second breakthrough device designation

Neurometrix Inc. secured breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its Quell technology for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) just six months after receiving the designation for fibromyalgia in July 2021. Quell is a wearable, credit card-sized transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device worn on the upper calf that delivers self-adjusting, high-power nerve stimulation that disrupts pain signals sent to the brain.