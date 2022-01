Legal issues still at play in FDA final guidance for patient input in clinical trial design

The FDA’s device center has published two guidances dealing with patient engagement in relation to the conduct of clinical trials, including a final guidance for patient input into clinical trial design. The final guidance is mum, however, as to whether consultations with patient representatives constitutes a violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), a predicament the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) said may represent a serious legal hazard for device makers.