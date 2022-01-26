Touting a series of firsts and a premium price tag to match, Immunocore Holdings plc is poised to launch the uveal melanoma (mUM) drug tebentafusp in the U.S. following FDA approval for the medicine. The regulatory nod makes the drug, branded Kimmtrak, the first T-cell receptor-based therapy to reach the market, the first approval for a drug targeting gp100, and the first drug approved in 40 years for mUM, which, though rare, is the most common eye cancer in adults.

Gilead hits the brakes on five studies as FDA places partial clinical hold on magrolimab

Nearly two years after Gilead Sciences Inc. spent $4.9 billion to buy magrolimab from Forty Seven Inc., the FDA has put a partial clinical hold on five of Gilead’s clinical trials combining the therapy with azacitidine. The cause, according to Gilead management, is “an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions between study arms.” The company said it has not identified a clear trend in the adverse reactions or new safety signals. Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody against CD47 and a macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP-alpha receptor on macrophages. Screening was halted in combination studies for treating myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia and myeloid malignancies.

EU’s new innovation scheme invites more stakeholders to the table

LONDON – The EU’s third generation public-private research partnership in health formally got off the ground on Jan. 26, with a promise to invest €2.4 billion (US$2.7 billion) and back 30 large scale, cross sector innovation projects by 2030. The Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) is the successor to the Innovative Medicines Initiatives (IMI) 1 and 2, which between 2008 – 2020 put €5 billion into precompetitive research to accelerate translation of biomedical research to new drugs.

Promoting healthy competition may prove deadly to M&As

Market pressure for M&As in the life sciences sector and the U.S. government’s determination to crack down on anything that smells of antitrust could be on a collision course this year that’s likely to result in injunctions and a lot more litigation. “The challenge we face today from increased consolidation and decreased competition is serious,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in remarks this week to the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section. “It will take an aggressive campaign of antitrust enforcement to meet the moment.” Kanter, who heads up the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, added that the best remedy for proposed mergers that could hurt competition is not a settlement with divestitures.

Japan keen to deepen regional partnerships, says PMDA head

TOKYO – Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) is refocusing its efforts to strengthen ties with Asian counterparts as COVID-19 and market trends show a clear need for faster drug development, approval and accommodation for ailments more common in the region. This is particularly true in terms of its relationship with Thailand, with which Japan has had regular communication and regulatory links for eight years now. Yasuhiro Fujiwara, PMDA’s chief executive, told some 200 attendees to the 8th Thailand-Japan Symposium that opened on Jan. 25 that regional cooperation is important given the region’s unique needs.

Edigene, Haihe Lab to co-develop hematopoietic stem cell regenerative therapies

Edigene Inc. has extended a long-running partnership with an academic lab at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College with the goal of co-developing hematopoietic stem cell regenerative therapies and technology for the treatment of inherited blood disorders, as well as the discovery of biomarkers to improve quality control of stem cell production.

Also in the news

