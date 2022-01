Immunocore wins US FDA approval for pioneering uveal melanoma drug

Touting a series of firsts and a premium price tag to match, Immunocore Holdings plc is poised to launch the uveal melanoma drug tebentafusp in the U.S. following FDA approval for the medicine. The regulatory nod makes the drug, branded Kimmtrak, the first T-cell receptor-based therapy to reach the market, the first approval for a drug targeting gp100, and the first drug approved in 40 years for the cancer, which is the most common eye cancer in adults, though still rare.