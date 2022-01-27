BioWorld - Thursday, January 27, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Gilead hits the brakes on five studies as FDA places partial clinical hold on magrolimab

Jan. 26, 2022
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Nearly two years after Gilead Sciences Inc. spent $4.9 billion to buy Forty Seven Inc. and its lead candidate, magrolimab, the FDA clamped a partial clinical hold on five of Gilead’s clinical trials combining the therapy with azacitidine. The cause, according to Gilead’s management, is “an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions between study arms.” The company said it has not identified a clear trend in the adverse reactions or new safety signals.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Cancer FDA