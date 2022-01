Edigene, Haihe Lab co-develop hematopoietic stem cell regenerative therapies

Edigene Inc. has extended a long-running partnership with an academic lab at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College with the goal of co-developing hematopoietic stem cell regenerative therapies and technology for the treatment of inherited blood disorders, as well as the discovery of biomarkers to improve quality control of stem cell production.