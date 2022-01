Nextkidney acquires Dialyss to launch home dialysis device

Nextkidney BV has signed a deal to buy Dialyss Pte. Ltd. as it gears up to commercialize its home hemodialysis device Neokidney. The Singapore-based startup specializes in sorbent technologies for the regeneration of dialysate and has been a collaborator of Nextkidney’s for six years. The combined team will prepare for a clinical trial in Singapore, followed by a European multicenter trial and CE mark submission in 2023. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.