Septerna Inc. has launched courtesy of a $100 million series A financing. The South San Francisco-based company is developing small-molecule medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR). The receptors are found on the surface of cells including external signaling molecules and are transmitted to drive internal cellular mechanisms. About one-third of all approved drugs target GPCRs, yet, the company said, the majority of targets are undrugged. The pipeline of GPCR-targeted drug programs cross several therapeutic areas. The financing was led by Third Rock Ventures with support by Samsara Biocapital, BVF Partners, Invus Financial Advisors, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital and Logos Capital.

Phase I update from Cue with IL-2 prospect in HNSCC clips stock

Cue Biopharma Inc. provided a clinical update on CUE-101, its lead IL-2-based candidate, undergoing a phase Ib study for the treatment of third-line and beyond HPV-positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Discussion focused on updates from the phase Ib monotherapy dose-expansion trial as well as the dose-escalation combo effort testing CUE-101 as a front-line therapy with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.). Shares (NASDAQ:CUE) were trading midday at $7.31, down $3.29, or 31%.

Studies identify multiple sclerosis cause and mechanism

Two studies published this January by separate research teams have conclusively identified Epstein-Barr virus infection as the cause of multiple sclerosis (MS), and the mechanism by which the immune response to EBV infection triggers an attack on the myelin sheath, the insulation that enables high-speed neuronal transmission. The studies are a major advance in the scientific understanding of how MS starts, which could help figuring out how to end it.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid set for EU approval after green light from regulators

Pfizer Inc.’s oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir), looks set for approval in the European Union after it was given the green light by its top regulatory committee. The CHMP scientific committee recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid for treatment of COVID-19 in adults who don’t require supplemental oxygen but are at increased risk for progressing to severe disease. The positive opinion of the drug formerly known as PF-07321332 will now be passed on to the European Commission, which usually rubber stamps such decisions within a few weeks.

Early trial win bolsters Abogen entrant in China’s COVID-19 vaccine race

With phase Ib data published in The Lancet Microbe showing Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate ARCoV had acceptable safety and induced a strong immune response in the 120 people who received it, company partner Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. is continuing to enroll participants in a large phase III test of the vaccine. If successful, the program could become the first of several Chinese-developed mRNA vaccines poised to take on the pandemic.

Australian homegrown COVID-19 pipeline shows signs of maturity

PERTH, Australia – As COVID-19 infections in Australia continue to mount, a dozen or so Australian compounds are winding their way through the pipeline that could offer additional protection to the vaccines and antivirals that are already provisionally approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration.

As the world grows weary of COVID-19, so do infectious disease investors

While BioWorld’s Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) showed a huge 144% climb in 2020, an enthusiastic response toward defeating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the index dropped significantly in early 2021 and spent most of the year spiking up and down and up and down, reacting abruptly to the promises of herd immunity and the threats of vaccine-resistant variants. In the end, the index was up only 10.38% for the year, its lowest point in 2021. In contrast, the broader markets saw an 18.73% rise during the year, even though the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was down by 0.63%. Since December, the stocks that make up BIDI have fallen an average of 21.45%, with even Novavax Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) trading on the low end, closing Jan. 26, 2022, at $79.18, well below a 52-week high of $331.68.

Australia’s TGA to increase industry fees to retain its cost recovery model

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration plans to increase all fees and charges to industry by 2.6% for the 2022 to 2023 financial year, and it is seeking feedback on proposed options. The agency held meetings with key stakeholders in December 2021 to discuss the proposed changes, and most were in favor of the option to increase fees by the 2.6% index factor.

