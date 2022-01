Pfizer’s Paxlovid set for EU approval after green light from regulators

Pfizer Inc.’s oral antiviral Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir) COVID-19 antiviral looks set for approval in the European Union after it was given the green light by its top regulatory committee. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended conditional marketing authorization for treatment of COVID-19 in adults who don’t require supplemental oxygen but are at increased risk for progressing to severe disease.