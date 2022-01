With phase Ib data published in The Lancet Microbe showing Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate ARCoV had acceptable safety and induced a strong immune response in the 120 people who received it, company partner Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. is continuing to enroll participants in a large phase III test of the vaccine. If successful, the program could become the first of several Chinese-developed mRNA vaccines poised to take on the pandemic.