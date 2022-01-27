BioWorld - Thursday, January 27, 2022
Taking a Cue from IL-2 in HPV cancers; pivotal HNSCC study near?

Jan. 27, 2022
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Kenneth Pienta, acting chief medical officer, called “very strong” the latest phase Ib data with IL-2-based candidate CUE-101 in HPV-positive, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and “by midyear, we're going to have enough data to go forward to talk to the FDA to develop a strategy with them” for a registrational study, likely in third-line patients. Meanwhile, Wall Street sifted through the latest findings from Cambridge, Mass.-based Cue, which closed (NASDAQ:CUE) at $7.99, down $2.61, or 24%. The stock had been posting a gradual run-up for several days.
