Taking a Cue from IL-2 in HPV cancers; pivotal HNSCC study near?

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Kenneth Pienta, acting chief medical officer, called “very strong” the latest phase Ib data with IL-2-based candidate CUE-101 in HPV-positive, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and “by midyear, we're going to have enough data to go forward to talk to the FDA to develop a strategy with them” for a registrational study, likely in third-line patients. Meanwhile, Wall Street sifted through the latest findings from Cambridge, Mass.-based Cue, which closed (NASDAQ:CUE) at $7.99, down $2.61, or 24%. The stock had been posting a gradual run-up for several days.