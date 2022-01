As the world grows weary of COVID-19, so do infectious disease investors

While BioWorld’s Infectious Disease Index showed a huge 144% climb in 2020, an enthusiastic response toward defeating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the index dropped significantly in early 2021 and spent most of the year spiking up and down, reacting abruptly to the promises of herd immunity and the threats of vaccine-resistant variants.