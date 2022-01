Med-tech industry sees persistent hazards in ongoing CPU shortage

The semiconductor industry has been hit hard by shortages of computer central processing units (CPUs) in recent months, but the persistence of these shortages has prompted a new response from industry. The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) said device makers are taking steps to ease the crunch, but that the Biden administration must take steps to ensure that medical technologies do not suffer from shortages, given the critical role played by devices in patient care.