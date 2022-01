Big pharma puts bets on alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s – but will they pay off?

Several pharma companies think that targeting a rogue protein known as alpha-synuclein could be the key to halting or reversing neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease – but has the industry learned from a string of failures in Alzheimer’s? In the space of a few weeks, Novartis AG and Sanofi AS have signed major deals for molecules targeting misfolded alpha-synuclein, the rogue protein thought to be the root cause of Parkinson’s disease.