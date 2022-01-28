Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. has agreed to buy out Biogen Inc.’s stake in the joint venture Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. for $2.3 billion. Biogen will receive $1 billion in cash at closing and $1.25 billion in deferred payments of $812.5 million due at the first anniversary and $437.5 million due at the second anniversary of the closing of the transaction. Biogen is also expected to receive up to $50 million upon achievement of certain commercial milestones. Despite the hefty price tag, the transaction is expected to boost the earnings growth of Samsung Biologics as it expands Bioepis’ business operations and boosts its development of both biosimilars and new drugs.

Regeneron-Sanofi pull Libtayo’s sBLA

Because Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA couldn’t find common ground with the FDA on postmarketing studies, the two are voluntarily withdrawing the sBLA for Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) as a second-line treatment for advanced cervical cancer. Discussion about the matter continues outside the U.S., the companies said. The application was supported by results from a phase III trial that enrolled patients irrespective of PD-L1 expression status. The open-label, multicenter trial known as EMPOWER-Cervical 1 is the largest randomized clinical trial in advanced cervical cancer. Libtayo, which was invented using Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron's Velocimmune technology, is being jointly developed by the U.S. pharma and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

European regulators back BMS’ Breyanzi CAR T-cell therapy for large B-cell lymphoma

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) CAR T-cell therapy has passed muster with European regulators as a therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), setting up a likely European marketing authorization in the coming weeks. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use’s scientific committee recommended Breyanzi can be used to treat adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma grade 3B. Treatment with Breyanzi will be restricted to patients whose cancer has come back or who have not responded to two or more lines of systemic therapy.

CD73 starting to pop as Oric, others advance prospects

Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s preclinical data at last December’s meeting of the American Society of Hematology didn’t please everyone but infused the CD73 drug space with more rationale for the target, and a number of other prospects continue to move through pipelines. Previous early stage findings also have suggested favorable knockdown of adenosine in comparison to Astrazeneca plc’s oleclumab and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s small molecule, AB-680, also known as quemliclustat. Companies developing CD73 therapies also include Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novartis AG.

Big pharma puts bets on alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s – but will they pay off?

Several pharma companies think that targeting a rogue protein known as alpha-synuclein could be the key to halting or reversing neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease – but has the industry learned from a string of failures in Alzheimer’s? In the space of a few weeks, Novartis AG and Sanofi AS have signed major deals for molecules targeting misfolded alpha-synuclein, the rogue protein thought to be the root cause of Parkinson’s disease. Both companies are banking on a theory that the cell death associated with Parkinson’s, the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, is caused by the alpha-synuclein found in the Lewy bodies associated with the condition.

North China Pharma wins NMPA approval for rabies exposure drug

North China Pharmaceutical Group New Drug Research & Development Co. Ltd. has received approval from China’s NMPA to market ormutivimab as post-exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies. The recombinant monoclonal antibody is used in combination with human rabies vaccine to supplement the antibody in the process of active immunization against rabies for human use. It acts as a passive immunization against rabies caused by an animal bite. Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc. in-licensed rights to the MAb from inventors at Thomas Jefferson University before forming a partnership with North China Pharmaceutical Group to conduct trials in China in 2003.

Also in the news

Accord, Advaxis, Alterity, ALX Oncology, Amryt, Aurealis, Beigene, Biosplice, Blueprint Medicines, Boehringer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cybin, Eli Lilly, Epic Sciences, Humacyte, Indivior, Merck, Nanjing, Novavax, Novoron, Pfizer, Provention, Regeneron, Ridgeback, Sanofi, Simcha, Sorrento, Vaccinex, Xbiome