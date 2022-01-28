BioWorld - Friday, January 28, 2022
Oric marches on post-ASH as others trod adenosine pathway with CD73s

Jan. 28, 2022
By Randy Osborne
Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s preclinical data at last December’s meeting of the American Society of Hematology didn’t please everyone but infused the CD73 drug space with more rationale for the target, and a number of other prospects continue to move through pipelines. Previous early stage findings also have suggested favorable knockdown of adenosine in comparison to Astrazeneca plc’s oleclumab and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s small molecule, AB-680, also known as quemliclustat. Companies developing CD73 therapies also include Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novartis AG.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer