Regeneron-Sanofi pull Libtayo’s sBLA

Mighty Libtayo has stumbled. Because Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA couldn’t find common ground with the FDA on postmarketing studies, the two are voluntarily withdrawing the sBLA for Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) as a second-line treatment for advanced cervical cancer. Discussion about the matter continues outside the U.S., the companies said.