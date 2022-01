FDA clears Insulet Omnipod 5 tubeless ‘artificial pancreas’

Insulet Corp. received FDA clearance for its Omnipod 5 closed-loop automated insulin delivery (AID) system for patients aged six and older who have type 1 diabetes on Friday, Jan. 28, making it the first tubeless “artificial pancreas” system to get the FDA greenlight. The Omnipod 5 works with Dexcom Inc.’s widely used G6 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to self-adjust insulin dosing using its Smartadjust algorithm.