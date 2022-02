Genentech sees potential blockbuster status for newly approved Vabysmo

After showing power in its frequency of dosing and efficacy, Vabysmo (faricimab) has been approved by the FDA for treating wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The bispecific monoclonal antibody was developed by Roche Holding AG units, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Genentech Inc.