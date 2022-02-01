EMA’s new clinical trials system comes online

LONDON – After six years in development, EMA’s new clinical trials information system (CTIS) was switched Jan. 31, bringing to life a law enacted in 2014 to create a single, harmonized regulatory system across the EU. As the embodiment of the Clinical Trial Regulation, CTIS will underpin a long-awaited simplification of the process for approving trials. Rather than separate applications to different national regulators, a single application delivered via CTIS can lead to simultaneous regulatory and ethics approvals in up to 30 countries.