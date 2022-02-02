Sio Gene drops a program and its CEO

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is retrenching the business as it terminated the company’s AXO-Lenti-PD license agreement with Oxford Biomedica plc for treating Parkinson’s disease. Also, Sio’s CEO, Pavan Cheruvu, is leaving the company. Sio said it is deprioritizing its Parkinson’s disease program due to several factors, including resource requirements and development timelines “to reach meaningful value inflection for the program and an increasingly challenging market and regulatory environment” for the indication.