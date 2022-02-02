BioWorld - Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Cases spike, driven by omicron, as world introduces a new arsenal of therapies

Feb. 1, 2022
By Karen Carey
During the most infectious COVID-19 month since the pandemic began, January recorded an increase of 82.3 million confirmed cases worldwide, an amount that is fourfold the average monthly increase over the past year. It comes at a time when the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to circulate, bolstered by a new subvariant, BA.2, which is outcompeting its predecessor. Meanwhile, regulatory agencies are authorizing antivirals, swapping monoclonal antibodies based on their efficacy against omicron, and approving new vaccine options, including Novavax Inc.’s protein-based vaccine Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373).
