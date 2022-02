FDA-cleared spinal stenosis device aimed squarely at interventional pain physicians

Inspan LLC has won FDA 510(k) clearance for an interspinous fixation system that can now be used to treat lumbar spinal stenosis in non-cervical spine cases of spondylolisthesis, trauma, tumor and degenerative disc disease. According to Aditya Humad, co-founder and CFO of Kicventures Group which counts Inspan among its portfolio companies, FDA clearance represents an expansion in the use of Inspan’s interspinous system into the “highly competitive space” of interventional pain management.