NICE offers selective laser therapy for glaucoma and ocular hypertension

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has endorsed the use of selective laser therapy treatment (SLT) instead of eyedrops as treatment of chronic open-angle glaucoma (COAG) and ocular hypertension. The shift would seem to drive spending in the U.K. away from drugs and toward devices for a condition afflicting nearly 10% of citizens over the age of 75.