Australia hammers out new models to improve access to health innovations, streamline tech assessments

PERTH, Australia – A new parliamentary report, The New Frontier: Delivering better health for all Australians, is recommending significant reforms to the nation’s health care system to ensure Australians have faster access to new drugs and devices. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport examined the range of new drugs and emerging medical technologies that are in development and progressing through the regulatory system in Australia and in other countries.