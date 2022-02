Testing shortage persists in US despite billions spent by federal government

The availability of rapid antigen tests for the COVID-19 pandemic has been far short of ideal in recent weeks despite a recent order by the Biden administration for half a billion tests. The question of whether additional federal dollars are forthcoming for additional tests is up in the air, however, due to congressional concerns that there is roughly $800 million in unspent federal dollars, a signal that any additional monies might not be made available any time in the near term.