Logicbio study placed on clinical hold due to two SAEs in children

The FDA has placed Logicbio Therapeutics Inc.’s phase I/II clinical trial of LB-001, an investigational AAV genome-editing therapy for treating pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), on a clinical hold. So far, four patients have been dosed in the study and two have had serious adverse events related to the candidate, the company’s lead asset.