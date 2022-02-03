BioWorld - Thursday, February 3, 2022
Stakeholders prod US Congress for permanent Medicare telehealth benefits

Feb. 2, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The COVID-19 pandemic shone a bright light on the need for and utility of telehealth, which in turn prompted the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily expand telehealth coverage. Some of those coverage policies are set to expire when the public health emergency ends, and a group of stakeholders, including the American College of Cardiology, are urging Congress to pass legislation that would make some of these benefits permanent, a potential boon for many telehealth entities.
