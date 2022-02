Biofidelity attracts $23M series A investment to launch lung cancer test

Genetic testing company Biofidelity Ltd. reported a $23 million series A+ investment round, led by Octopus Ventures with participation from SBI Investment Co. Ltd. and existing investors. Funds will be used for the commercial launch of the company’s first commercial assay Asypre-Lung. The oncology panel is designed to detect DNA mutations from tissue or liquid biopsy quicker than current approaches like gene sequencing.