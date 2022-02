BCG says ‘care anywhere’ model will expand as more tools and money come online

Based on the BCG Digital Ventures-Boston Consulting Group’s just issued 2022 Future of Digital Health: Health Care Innovation Predictions, the group expects 2022 to continue the trends seen over the last two years. Focus on “care anywhere” will support a continued increase in telemedicine use and, with it, advances in home-based testing, diagnostics and monitoring devices.