Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has signed a potential billion-dollar agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech Inc. to research and develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for three cancer targets. Janssen will pay $40 million up front as well as more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments in a big day for ADCs, which saw Mersana’s other development partner, Synaffix BV, announce a tie-up with Macrogenics Inc. in a deal worth up to $586 million. In its deal with Janssen, Cambridge, Mass.-based Mersana will also receive mid-single-digit to low double-digit percentage royalties on worldwide net sales of ADCs against the targets nominated by Janssen.

On a roll, Synaffix inks latest ADC deal with Macrogenics valued at $586M

LONDON – Another month, another deal for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Synaffix BV, which has sealed a $586 million, three-target agreement with Macrogenics Inc. No details of the targets or the indications were disclosed, but Synaffix CEO Peter van de Sande said this is “an important milestone” because it will be the first time the company’s linkers and payloads have been attached to a bispecific antibody. That is expected to make for more accurate targeting of the drug payload, improving the tolerability index.

Amgen strikes $500M+ protein degrader deal with Plexium

Just weeks after signing a targeted RNA degrader deal with Arrakis Inc., Amgen Inc. has enlisted protein degrader specialist Plexium Inc. to a new deal in the high-profile field, which Amgen's senior vice president of global research, Ray Deshaies, described as marking "a new era of drug discovery, where medicines could function very differently than conventional ones do today." The multiyear agreement, including up to $500 million in milestone payments plus potential royalties, is focused on discovering new molecular glue therapies leveraging insights from Amgen’s expertise in developing multispecific molecules.

CDK9 as therapeutic target entices companies big and small

The dosing by Vincerx Pharma Inc., in mid-December 2021, of the first patient in the phase I study with VIP-152 marked the second experiment begun by the company in 2021, and added oomph to the already-growing renewal of interest in CDK9 as a therapeutic target. Wall Street is watching Vincerx closely. The firm’s management is made up mostly of executives from Pharmacyclics Inc., which was bought by Abbvie Inc. in 2015 for $21 billion. Other CDK9 players include Astrazeneca plc, Kronos Bio Inc. and Prelude Therapeutics Inc.

Quick approval of next iteration of ‘UFAs’ needed to secure US FDA funding

The process of reauthorizing critical U.S. FDA user fee agreements (UFAs) for drugs, generics and biosimilars took its first step forward in Congress today as the House Energy & Commerce (E&C) Subcommittee on Health dipped its feet into the new enhancements included in the agreements negotiated with stakeholders over the past two years. Noting that the current agreements will expire Sept. 30, E&C Chair Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) stressed the importance of Congress approving the agreement well before then. “As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we simply cannot put FDA’s funding in jeopardy and that’s why we must act expeditiously to reauthorize these important user fees,” Pallone said in his opening remarks. Pallone also voiced concern over the ongoing delay in completing negotiations on the medical device agreement, which is two weeks overdue. “This deadline is set by law and is not a mere suggestion,” he reminded both the FDA and the device industry.

NME approvals high in 2021, as January scores another four

Only three other years during the past three decades did the U.S. FDA approve more new molecular entities (NMEs) than the 50 cleared in 2021, a year that was plagued with numerous delayed decisions. There were 53 NME approvals in 1996 and 53 again in 2020. The record is held by 2018, which had 59 approvals. Already in 2022, January has recorded four NMEs, which is more than the month has posted in each of the prior six years. Out of 12 FDA approvals, including three BLAs, three NDAs and six supplemental applications, were NME clearances for Pfizer Inc.’s Cibinqo (abrocitinib), Immunocore Holdings plc’s Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn), Idorsia Ltd.’s Quviviq (daridorexant) and Genentech Inc.’s Vabysmo (faricimab).

Also in the news

