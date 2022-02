On a roll, Synaffix inks latest ADC deal with Macrogenics valued at $586M

LONDON – Another month, another deal for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Synaffix BV, which has sealed a $586 million, three-target agreement with Macrogenics Inc. No details of the targets or the indications were disclosed, but Synaffix CEO Peter van de Sande said this is “an important milestone” because it will be the first time the company’s linkers and payloads have been attached to a bispecific antibody.