NME approvals high in 2021, as January scores another four

Only three other years during the past three decades did the U.S. FDA approve more new molecular entities (NMEs) than the 50 cleared in 2021, a year that was plagued with numerous delayed decisions. There were 53 NME approvals in 1996 and 53 again in 2020. The record is held by 2018, which had 59 approvals.