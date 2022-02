COVID tests will be free to US Medicare beneficiaries later this year

Despite mandating earlier this year that private health insurance plans make over-the-counter COVID tests free to their subscribers, the U.S. CMS took until Feb. 3 to make the same benefit available to Medicare beneficiaries. The problem is that these tests will not be available to Medicare beneficiaries free of charge until “early spring,” the agency said, a point in time by which the latest surge of the pandemic is likely to have dissipated.