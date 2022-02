FDA’s strategic priorities include bringing half of new technologies to US market first or in parallel

The FDA’s device center has repeatedly asserted that its goal is to ensure that patients in the U.S. will always have first access to the latest and greatest in med tech, and a new priority document resurrects that goal in principle. However, the latest strategic plan qualifies that metric as half of manufacturers of novel technologies bringing their devices to the U.S. market “first, or in parallel with other major markets” by the end of 2025.