Biocardia’s Cardiamp system for heart failure receives FDA breakthrough device designation

Biocardia Inc. received FDA breakthrough device designation for its Cardiamp cell therapy system for treatment of heart failure. The good news provided a welcome 27% boost to the share price (NASDAQ:BCDA), lifting it from $1.57 at Wednesday’s close to $2.00 by the market’s close Thursday. Extended timelines for trials associated with the pandemic have hammered the company, which has seen its stock price fall more than 60% in the last two years.