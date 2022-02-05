BioWorld - Saturday, February 5, 2022
‘Not complicated’: ACIP unanimously recommends Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the CDC

Feb. 4, 2022
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has unanimously recommended the agency endorse administering Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax (elasomeran), to adults. The vote was a strong echo of the FDA’s full approval of the vaccine for adults only a few days earlier, on Jan. 31. After hearing safety and efficacy data from Moderna and an internal analysis of that data from the CDC, ACIP recommended by a vote of 13-0 that the CDC endorse the vaccine’s use for people 18 years and older.
BioWorld Regulatory Coronavirus Vaccine U.S.