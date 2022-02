Analysis ongoing as top-line data disappoint for Vanda’s gastroparesis drug

Citing potential confounding factors, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is hoping further analysis might explain the top-line miss for its phase III study testing tradipitant in gastroparesis, hinting that regulatory submissions could still be in the offing. Investors, unsurprisingly, were less optimistic, sending shares of the Washington-based company (NASDAQ:VNDA) down nearly 18% to close Feb. 4 at $12.03.